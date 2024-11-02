Left Menu

Kohli Retained: RCB Eyes Future IPL Glory

RCB head coach Andy Flower has praised Virat Kohli's retention for IPL 2025 and emphasized his influence on the team's future success. Kohli's performance, including over 800 runs in 2024, solidified his crucial role. Speculation arises on his potential captaincy return to RCB.

Virat Kohli (Photo: IPL/BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have secured the services of celebrated India cricketer Virat Kohli for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Andy Flower, RCB's head coach, highlighted Kohli's critical role in driving the franchise's future successes, following the official announcement on Thursday.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Flower lauded Kohli's immense contribution during the 17th IPL season, describing it as "sensational." He emphasized Kohli's leadership in guiding RCB to the playoffs, despite the team's rocky start. The announcement of his retention coincides with speculation surrounding Kohli's potential return to RCB's captaincy role.

Kohli achieved remarkable feats in IPL 2024, scoring 741 runs across 15 matches with a striking rate of 154.70. His outstanding performance included one century and five half-centuries, boosting his status as IPL's all-time top scorer with 8004 runs in 252 matches. RCB clinched a playoff spot narrowly but bowed out after losing to Rajasthan Royals. (ANI)

