Hong Kong Opposition Party Nears Disbandment Amid Chinese Pressure

Hong Kong's last major opposition party, the Democratic Party, progresses towards disbandment amid Chinese pressure. This follows warnings of severe consequences by Chinese officials if the party, a pro-democracy advocate since prior to 1997, didn't dissolve. Party members have largely voted for disbandment arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 15:08 IST
Amid a tightening national security crackdown by China, Hong Kong's last significant opposition party has moved closer to disbanding. The Democratic Party, a pro-democracy stalwart since before Hong Kong's 1997 handover from British rule, convened a special meeting where members overwhelmingly supported initiating disbandment procedures.

Sources revealed to Reuters that in recent months, Chinese officials had threatened the party with severe repercussions, including potential arrests, unless it dissolved. The party has long represented democratic aspirations within the region, striving to challenge Beijing on reforms and protect freedoms.

At the meeting, Party head Lo Kin-hei stated that 90% of participating members voted for a dedicated committee to oversee the disbandment process. Although no exact timeline was provided, the dissolution could be concluded by next year, pending a final vote requiring a 75% majority decision.

