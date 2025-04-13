Left Menu

Milking Potential: NDDB and Madhya Pradesh Revolutionize Dairy Industry

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Madhya Pradesh State Co-operative Dairy Federation inked a deal to boost milk production. With Union Minister Amit Shah present, the NDDB will manage operations without altering the Sanchi brand. The state's aim is to become the top milk producer in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-04-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 15:00 IST
Milking Potential: NDDB and Madhya Pradesh Revolutionize Dairy Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has entered into an agreement with the Madhya Pradesh State Co-operative Dairy Federation. The collaboration aims to boost milk production across the state.

The agreement was formalized at a state-level cooperative conference in Bhopal, attended by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Patel confirmed that while NDDB will oversee the federation's operations, the brand name Sanchi will remain unchanged.

The strategic partnership intends to increase the number of milk co-operative societies in Madhya Pradesh from 6,000 to 9,000. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is optimistic, asserting that the state aims to more than double its contribution to national milk production, aspiring to become the nation's milk capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025