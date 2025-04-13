Milking Potential: NDDB and Madhya Pradesh Revolutionize Dairy Industry

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has entered into an agreement with the Madhya Pradesh State Co-operative Dairy Federation. The collaboration aims to boost milk production across the state.

The agreement was formalized at a state-level cooperative conference in Bhopal, attended by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Patel confirmed that while NDDB will oversee the federation's operations, the brand name Sanchi will remain unchanged.

The strategic partnership intends to increase the number of milk co-operative societies in Madhya Pradesh from 6,000 to 9,000. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is optimistic, asserting that the state aims to more than double its contribution to national milk production, aspiring to become the nation's milk capital.

