Mystery Surrounds Death of Woman Found in Hathras Canal

In a tragic incident in Hathras, the body of a 50-year-old woman named Rachna was discovered in a dry canal along Aligarh Road on Sunday morning. The discovery has raised suspicions due to the presence of a dupatta tied around her neck, prompting the authorities to suspect foul play.

Rachna, the wife of local farmer Sanjay Kumar, had been struggling with mental illness, according to her family. They reported that she habitually left home every morning, returning by evening; however, she failed to come back on Saturday. Her sudden disappearance and subsequent death have left the community in shock.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh indicated that a preliminary investigation, supplemented by forensic analysis, is in progress. The body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death, and further action will be taken based on the findings.

