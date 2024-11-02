Left Menu

USPL Season 3 Set to Dazzle Fans with Star-Studded Commentary Team

The United States Premier League (USPL) has announced an exciting commentary panel featuring former cricket stars and renowned experts for its third season. The tournament, starting November 22 at Broward County Stadium, Florida, promises an enhanced viewing experience with each franchise strengthening its squad after a successful auction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 14:04 IST
USPL Season 3 Set to Dazzle Fans with Star-Studded Commentary Team
United States Premier League. (Picture: USPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Premier League (USPL) proudly unveiled its star-studded commentary lineup for the upcoming third season, set to commence on November 22 at Broward County Stadium in Florida. The tournament will wrap up on December 1, promising action-packed cricket for fans worldwide.

This year, cricket enthusiasts will be treated to expert insights from past players like Monali Patel, Paul Nixon, Kainat Waqar, Marie Kelly, and Jon Kent. Additionally, Grace Ballinger, known for her dynamic personality and cricket acumen, will join the former cricketers in the commentary box, ensuring engaging and informative coverage.

USPL Founder and Chairman Jaideep Singh expressed enthusiasm over the diverse and experienced commentary team, emphasizing that their collective expertise would enhance the fan viewing experience. Following a successful auction in New Jersey, the six franchise teams have reinforced their squads and are set to deliver a spectacular season of cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024