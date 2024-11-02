India Dominate Day 2 with Spin Magic at Wankhede
On Day 2 of the third Test at Wankhede, India utilized their spinners to control New Zealand, who posted 171/9. Despite New Zealand's 143-run lead, India took pivotal wickets, with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin playing key roles, putting India in a commanding position.
India showcased a commanding performance on the second day of the third Test at Wankhede Stadium, leveraging spin dominance to restrict New Zealand to 171/9 despite a 143-run lead. Ajaz Patel stood unbeaten, trying to weather India's spin attack.
India spinners dictated the game, following the hosts' first innings closure at 263, which included a slender lead of 28 runs. An early breakthrough by Akash Deep set the tone, as key wickets from Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin reduced the visitors' batting strength.
Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin's critical efforts ensured India's grip on the game. While New Zealand's Will Young offered resistance with a fifty, he eventually fell to Ashwin's clever variations. At day's end, New Zealand's lead was trimmed, with India seizing momentum through strategic bowling.
