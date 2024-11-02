Zverev Shines Again to Reach Paris Masters Final
Alexander Zverev defeated Holger Rune to advance to the Paris Masters final after four years. The 27-year-old German showcased powerful tennis to secure a 6-3 7-6(4) victory, positioning him to compete for an ATP 1000 title and second place in the world rankings ahead of Turin's season finale.
Third seed Alexander Zverev delivered a commanding performance over former champion Holger Rune at the Paris Masters on Saturday, sealing a 6-3 7-6(4) victory that sends him to the final for the first time in four years.
Zverev, who is set to challenge for the second spot in the world rankings, overwhelmed his Danish opponent with sustained pressure from the baseline, capturing an early break for a 3-1 lead. Despite a contested second set, Zverev's powerful net play and dominant service games paved his way to the finals.
In a match punctuated by intense rallies and dramatic swings, Rune battled back to level at 5-5, drawing huge support from the crowd. However, Zverev steadied his game in the tiebreak, clinching his 65th win of the season and a chance at another ATP 1000 title.
