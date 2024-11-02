Lando Norris Triumphs in Sao Paulo Sprint After Team Strategy Plays Out

Lando Norris has cut Max Verstappen's Formula One lead to 44 points after a strategic sprint-race victory in Sao Paulo, with help from his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

Piastri, who began the race from pole position, led until the final laps before allowing Norris to pass. This decision was made under team orders to maximize points in the constructors' championship. Verstappen, who overtook Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for third place, was later penalized, pushing him back in the standings.

The event marked a rare defeat in a sprint for Verstappen this season. Despite his setback and penalties affecting both his sprint and upcoming race starts, Red Bull remains a formidable competitor. The main Sao Paulo Grand Prix promises further excitement and strategic maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)