Darcy Graham Shines Bright in Rugby Return with Four Try Masterclass

Scotland's Darcy Graham made an impressive comeback to international rugby, scoring four tries in a 57-17 victory against Fiji after a year-long injury hiatus. Graham momentarily tied Duhan van der Merwe for Scotland's top try-scorer before Van der Merwe reclaimed the lead. The match marked a dominant performance for Scotland.

Edinburgh | Updated: 03-11-2024 01:22 IST
  • United Kingdom

Scotland winger Darcy Graham made a triumphant return to international rugby by scoring four tries in a resounding 57-17 victory over Fiji at Murrayfield. This was Graham's first game since suffering injuries post-World Cup last year, and he quickly equaled the top try-scorer record with Duhan van der Merwe at 28.

Scotland took a commanding 26-0 lead in the first 21 minutes, capitalizing on Fiji's early penalties and two sin-binnings. Kyle Rowe opened the scoring before Graham struck twice in a span of three minutes, followed by a Huw Jones interception try.

Despite Fiji's brief comeback with tries by Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula and Meli Derenalagi, Graham ensured Scotland's dominance with a hat-trick and a final fourth try. Adam Hastings' clever off-load enabled Van der Merwe to keep his lead in the record books, while Jones sealed the victory with another late try.

