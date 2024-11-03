Left Menu

Livingstone's Heroics Level Series for England

England, led by captain Liam Livingstone, secured a five-wicket victory over West Indies in Antigua, leveling the series at 1-1. Livingstone's unbeaten 124 off 85 balls, alongside Sam Curran's 52, helped chase down a formidable target of 329 with 15 balls to spare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 03:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 03:04 IST
England captain Liam Livingstone produced a stellar performance, scoring an unbeaten century to lead his team to a crucial victory over the West Indies in Antigua. The five-wicket win saw the series leveled at 1-1.

Facing a challenging target of 329, the tourists relied on Livingstone's explosive innings of 124 runs from 85 balls, including nine sixes. This effort compensated for England's precarious position at 160-4 after 28 overs.

Despite being required to score 100 runs from the final 10 overs, Livingstone, with support from Sam Curran who scored 52, ensured a successful chase, effectively dismantling the West Indies' bowling attack. The victory was sealed with 15 balls left, marking a notable series comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

