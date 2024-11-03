Left Menu

Australia A Triumphs Over India A in Thrilling First Unofficial Test

Australia A secured a seven-wicket win over India A in the first unofficial Test at Mackay, chasing a target of 225. Key contributions came from Nathan McSweeney and Beau Webster with crucial half-centuries, as the Aussies now lead the two-match series 1-0.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:19 IST
Australia A Triumphs Over India A in Thrilling First Unofficial Test
Nathan McSweeney. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

An inspired second innings performance from Australia A, led by half-centuries from Nathan McSweeney and Beau Webster, saw the visitors clinch a commanding victory over India A in the first unofficial Test at Mackay. Chasing 225 runs on a tricky pitch, Australia A crossed the finish line with seven wickets to spare.

The match commenced with Australia A opting to field first, a decision that paid off as India A crumbled to 107 runs. Brendan Doggett was the star with the ball, claiming six wickets, supported by others from Jordan Buckingham, Todd Murphy, and Fergus O'Neill. Despite some resistance from Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, and Navdeep Saini, India A struggled against the relentless Aussie attack.

On the batting front, Australia A faced a setback in their first innings, managing only 195 runs. However, consistent contributions from McSweeney, Webster, and Cooper Connolly ensured an 88-run lead. In response, India put forth a stronger display with a remarkable partnership between Sai Sudharsan and Padikkal, setting a target that brought excitement to the match's conclusion. Nonetheless, Australia's resilience shone through, securing victory and an advantage in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024