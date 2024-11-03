Australia A Triumphs Over India A in Thrilling First Unofficial Test

An inspired second innings performance from Australia A, led by half-centuries from Nathan McSweeney and Beau Webster, saw the visitors clinch a commanding victory over India A in the first unofficial Test at Mackay. Chasing 225 runs on a tricky pitch, Australia A crossed the finish line with seven wickets to spare.

The match commenced with Australia A opting to field first, a decision that paid off as India A crumbled to 107 runs. Brendan Doggett was the star with the ball, claiming six wickets, supported by others from Jordan Buckingham, Todd Murphy, and Fergus O'Neill. Despite some resistance from Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, and Navdeep Saini, India A struggled against the relentless Aussie attack.

On the batting front, Australia A faced a setback in their first innings, managing only 195 runs. However, consistent contributions from McSweeney, Webster, and Cooper Connolly ensured an 88-run lead. In response, India put forth a stronger display with a remarkable partnership between Sai Sudharsan and Padikkal, setting a target that brought excitement to the match's conclusion. Nonetheless, Australia's resilience shone through, securing victory and an advantage in the series.

