West Indies Skipper Shai Hope Calls for Discipline After ODI Defeat

After a painful defeat at the hands of England in the second ODI, West Indies captain Shai Hope urged his team to adopt greater discipline to avoid gifting easy opportunities to their opponents. Hope's impressive century earned him a place among West Indies cricket legends but did little to prevent England from leveling the series.

Following the match, Hope commented during the post-match presentation that his team had achieved a decent total, considering the challenging outfield conditions. He praised his teammates Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, and Shimron Hetmyer for their batting performances. Despite his notable hundred, Hope expressed regret that his efforts did not translate into a victory.

In the match, after a shaky start, Carty and Hope formed a crucial 143-run partnership, helping West Indies post a competitive score of 328/6. England's John Turner and Adil Rashid led their bowling attack. During their chase, England relied heavily on a dynamic partnership between Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran to secure a five-wicket victory.

