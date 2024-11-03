Left Menu

West Indies Skipper Shai Hope Calls for Discipline After ODI Defeat

West Indies captain Shai Hope stressed the need for discipline after their ODI loss to England. Despite his brilliant century and a competitive score of 328/6, England chased down the target in Antigua. Hope lauded his batters but highlighted defensive lapses that cost the team their lead in the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:40 IST
West Indies Skipper Shai Hope Calls for Discipline After ODI Defeat
Shai Hope. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua

After a painful defeat at the hands of England in the second ODI, West Indies captain Shai Hope urged his team to adopt greater discipline to avoid gifting easy opportunities to their opponents. Hope's impressive century earned him a place among West Indies cricket legends but did little to prevent England from leveling the series.

Following the match, Hope commented during the post-match presentation that his team had achieved a decent total, considering the challenging outfield conditions. He praised his teammates Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, and Shimron Hetmyer for their batting performances. Despite his notable hundred, Hope expressed regret that his efforts did not translate into a victory.

In the match, after a shaky start, Carty and Hope formed a crucial 143-run partnership, helping West Indies post a competitive score of 328/6. England's John Turner and Adil Rashid led their bowling attack. During their chase, England relied heavily on a dynamic partnership between Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran to secure a five-wicket victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024