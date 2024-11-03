Left Menu

Asian Football's New Era: Transforming Club Competitions

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has revamped its club competitions, introducing a new format and the Asian Champions League Two. The changes aim to stimulate investment and elevate the game's quality. Officials emphasize the new system's implementation requires time before further adjustments. Its impact on the continent's football is yet to be fully realized.

Asian Football's New Era: Transforming Club Competitions
The Asian Football Confederation has introduced significant changes to its club competitions, with a streamlined top tier in the Asian Champions League Elite as it hits the midway mark of the league phase.

Designed to attract fresh investments, the reconfiguration includes a Swiss league system where teams play different opponents throughout the first round. The AFC stresses the importance of allowing this new setup to settle before considering any additional modifications.

Windsor John, the AFC's general secretary, indicated that the reformed structure requires at least five years before any further changes are considered. These efforts are projected to elevate the game, not just club-wise but across different footballing nations, as the enhanced Asian Champions League Two brings together top-tier teams from around the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

