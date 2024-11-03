India Struggles Against New Zealand: A Nail-Biter in Mumbai
India's cricket team faced challenges against New Zealand, seeking to prevent a 3-0 series defeat in Mumbai. Ajaz Patel dismantled India's top order with four key wickets. Rishabh Pant fought with a solid half-century, but India was 92-6 chasing 147 by lunch. New Zealand sealed their first series win in India since 1955.
India's cricket team found themselves in a precarious position against New Zealand on day three of the final test in Mumbai, trailing at 92-6 during lunch while chasing a target of 147. Rishabh Pant remained vigilant with a commendable 53 not out, alongside a steadfast Washington Sundar.
Ajaz Patel was the hero with the ball, dismantling India's top order with four key wickets. Despite Rohit Sharma starting strong, his early dismissal highlighted India's struggle. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli also faced quick exits, putting India on the back foot at a shaky 18-3 on the challenging Wankhede Stadium pitch.
New Zealand's earlier victories sealed their first series win in India since 1955, snapping an 18-series winning streak for the hosts. The landmark win also marked the visitor's first test triumph in India in 36 years, a feat they achieved by conquering the initial matches in Bengaluru and Pune.
(With inputs from agencies.)
