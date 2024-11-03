Thrilling Face-Off: 31 Teams Vie for Hockey National Championship Glory in Chennai

The anticipation is palpable as the 14th edition of the Hockey India Senior Men National Championship kicks off in Chennai. A total of 31 teams will strive for the coveted title in this hotly contested tournament, divided into eight pools, with the finals set for November 16.

Each team will battle against others in their respective pools, with the top team advancing to the knockout stages beginning with quarterfinals on November 13, semifinals on November 15, and concluding with the final showdown and 3rd/4th place play-off on November 16.

Teams like defending champions Hockey Punjab, Hockey Haryana, and Manipur Hockey headline the pools. The tournament features thrilling matches such as Uttar Pradesh Hockey taking on Kerala Hockey. Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, celebrated the championship as a platform to nurture future hockey stars. "We wish all teams the best," he said.

