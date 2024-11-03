Left Menu

New Zealand Creates History with Series Whitewash Over India

New Zealand scripted history by becoming the first visiting team to whitewash India in a home series of three or more matches. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma admitted his performance, both as captain and batter, contributed to India's struggles as Ajaz Patel's spin mastery led Kiwis to victory.

In a historic turn of events, New Zealand has become the first visiting team to whitewash India in a home series of three or more matches. The Kiwis' triumph was underscored by an impressive 25-run victory, epitomized by Ajaz Patel's and Glenn Phillips' mastery in leveraging spin-friendly conditions.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma candidly admitted to not being at his best during the series, both as a captain and as a batter, after the loss. Despite a valiant half-century by Rishabh Pant, India's inability to amass sufficient runs and capitalize on opportunities resulted in their downfall.

The series wasn't without highlights for India, as emerging talents like Shubman Gill and Pant exhibited promising potential. However, Patel's six-wicket haul and Phillips' crucial breakthroughs were too much for India, who faltered chasing a target of 147, sealing the series for the visiting side.

