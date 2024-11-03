New Zealand Creates History with Series Whitewash Over India

In a historic turn of events, New Zealand has become the first visiting team to whitewash India in a home series of three or more matches. The Kiwis' triumph was underscored by an impressive 25-run victory, epitomized by Ajaz Patel's and Glenn Phillips' mastery in leveraging spin-friendly conditions.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma candidly admitted to not being at his best during the series, both as a captain and as a batter, after the loss. Despite a valiant half-century by Rishabh Pant, India's inability to amass sufficient runs and capitalize on opportunities resulted in their downfall.

The series wasn't without highlights for India, as emerging talents like Shubman Gill and Pant exhibited promising potential. However, Patel's six-wicket haul and Phillips' crucial breakthroughs were too much for India, who faltered chasing a target of 147, sealing the series for the visiting side.

(With inputs from agencies.)