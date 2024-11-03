Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Reflects on India's Historic Home Whitewash by New Zealand

India's captain Rohit Sharma termed the 0-3 Test series defeat to New Zealand at home as a career low point, assuming responsibility for the losses. India faced a historic defeat, with consecutive losses in the series against a New Zealand team missing key player Kane Williamson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 15:45 IST
Rohit Sharma Reflects on India's Historic Home Whitewash by New Zealand
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rohit Sharma, India's cricket team captain, described the devastating 0-3 whitewash by New Zealand at home as a significant low point in his career. He took full responsibility for the performance and stated that losing a Test series in India was a bitter pill to swallow.

Set a target of 147, India crumbled for 121 in the third Test, marking the first time India has suffered such a defeat at home. Sharma acknowledged that they failed as a unit, and his performance, both as a captain and a batsman, did not meet expectations.

He is determined to review his approach, especially his batting style, following the disappointing series. With a challenging tour to Australia next, Sharma emphasized the importance of mental readiness for the team, while praising the new coaching staff for their efforts in adapting to their roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024