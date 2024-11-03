Rohit Sharma Reflects on India's Historic Home Whitewash by New Zealand

Rohit Sharma, India's cricket team captain, described the devastating 0-3 whitewash by New Zealand at home as a significant low point in his career. He took full responsibility for the performance and stated that losing a Test series in India was a bitter pill to swallow.

Set a target of 147, India crumbled for 121 in the third Test, marking the first time India has suffered such a defeat at home. Sharma acknowledged that they failed as a unit, and his performance, both as a captain and a batsman, did not meet expectations.

He is determined to review his approach, especially his batting style, following the disappointing series. With a challenging tour to Australia next, Sharma emphasized the importance of mental readiness for the team, while praising the new coaching staff for their efforts in adapting to their roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)