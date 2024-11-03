Richard T. Lee's Triumphant Third Victory at Asian Tour
Canadian golfer Richard T. Lee clinched a decisive victory at the Asian Tour's BNI Indonesian Masters, ending a seven-year title drought. Lee's final score of 23-under secured a four-shot win. Despite challenges, he maintained composure to capture his third tour win at Royale Jakarta Golf Club.
Canadian golfer Richard T. Lee celebrated a long-awaited triumph at the BNI Indonesian Masters, capturing his third victory on the Asian Tour after a seven-year gap.
Lee's commanding performance resulted in a four-shot victory, finishing with a 23-under total at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club, despite a late double-bogey scare.
The win marks a return to form for Lee, who previously impressed with top finishes in the International Series Thailand and the Black Mountain Championship.
