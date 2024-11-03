Richard T. Lee's Triumphant Third Victory at Asian Tour

Canadian golfer Richard T. Lee celebrated a long-awaited triumph at the BNI Indonesian Masters, capturing his third victory on the Asian Tour after a seven-year gap.

Lee's commanding performance resulted in a four-shot victory, finishing with a 23-under total at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club, despite a late double-bogey scare.

The win marks a return to form for Lee, who previously impressed with top finishes in the International Series Thailand and the Black Mountain Championship.

