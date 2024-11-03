Left Menu

Richard T. Lee's Triumphant Third Victory at Asian Tour

Canadian golfer Richard T. Lee clinched a decisive victory at the Asian Tour's BNI Indonesian Masters, ending a seven-year title drought. Lee's final score of 23-under secured a four-shot win. Despite challenges, he maintained composure to capture his third tour win at Royale Jakarta Golf Club.

Richard T. Lee's Triumphant Third Victory at Asian Tour
Canadian golfer Richard T. Lee celebrated a long-awaited triumph at the BNI Indonesian Masters, capturing his third victory on the Asian Tour after a seven-year gap.

Lee's commanding performance resulted in a four-shot victory, finishing with a 23-under total at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club, despite a late double-bogey scare.

The win marks a return to form for Lee, who previously impressed with top finishes in the International Series Thailand and the Black Mountain Championship.

