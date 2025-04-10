Teeing Off Strong at Indorama Ventures Golf Championship 2025

Pukhraj Singh Gill from Ludhiana and Faridabad's Abhinav Lohan set the pace at the Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship 2025 in Ahmedabad, each carding a six-under 66 to seize the joint lead. The tournament, boasting a prize of Rs 2 crore, is being held at the scenic Kalhaar Blues and Greens Golf Club.

Close on their heels, five competitors, including Mysuru's Yashas Chandra and Delhi's Sachin Baisoya, are tied for third place with scores of four-under 68. Local hope Varun Parikh, despite a challenging round of 74, is placed tied 48th among Ahmedabad-based golfers.

Pukhraj Singh Gill's bogey-free round was marked by precise ball-striking, as he notched three birdies on both the front and back nines. Abhinav Lohan, a seasoned campaigner with multiple PGTI titles, mirrored this high standard with seven birdies, despite a lone bogey. Meanwhile, Harjai Milkha Singh, the 15-year-old son of golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh, experienced a learning curve, carding an 81 to tie for 110th in the amateur ranks.

