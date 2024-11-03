Left Menu

India's Test Future in Jeopardy: Concerns Over Gambhir, Kohli, and Sharma

India's home Test season ends on a worrying note with Gautam Gambhir's nascent coaching tenure in question. The team's batting struggles and the dipping form of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cast shadows as they prepare for the challenging Australian series.

Updated: 03-11-2024 16:56 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India's grueling home Test season concluded with significant concerns, particularly surrounding the future leadership of head coach Gautam Gambhir. The transition phase, initiated by sidelining Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, is visibly affecting the team's dynamics as younger players step into the spotlight.

Despite intermittent successes from bowlers, India's batting lineup was notably fragile, as demonstrated by their whitewash against New Zealand—a stark reminder of their declining prowess in countering spin bowling. The dwindling batting form of key players like Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma adds to the apprehension ahead of the World Test Championship final and other crucial series.

With Rohit Sharma averaging a disappointing 13.30 in recent home Tests and Kohli struggling against spin, their form remains a significant concern. As India anticipates facing Australia, the uncertainty around Rohit's availability for the opening Test in Perth complicates their preparations further.

