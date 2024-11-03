Unprecedented Victory: New Zealand's Historic Whitewash in India

In a groundbreaking achievement, New Zealand's cricket team, captained by Tom Latham, celebrated a formidable 3-0 series victory over India on Sunday, marking a historic first. This triumph stands as their most significant series win, achieved without the presence of injured star Kane Williamson.

Latham, who stepped in as full-time captain following a challenging defeat in Sri Lanka, expressed pride and astonishment at the team's performance. He lauded Will Young, who excelled as a key player by scoring 244 runs at an impressive average, earning himself the man-of-the-series accolade.

Reflecting on the series, Latham emphasized the collective team effort, underscoring the unity and spirit that drove them to success. The team now looks forward to hosting England in an upcoming three-match series, aiming to maintain their victorious momentum on home soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)