Unprecedented Victory: New Zealand's Historic Whitewash in India

Tom Latham, captain of the New Zealand cricket team, led his team to a historic 3-0 series victory against India. Despite missing key player Kane Williamson, New Zealand made history by becoming the first team to whitewash India at home in a series of three or more tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 16:59 IST
Tom Latham

In a groundbreaking achievement, New Zealand's cricket team, captained by Tom Latham, celebrated a formidable 3-0 series victory over India on Sunday, marking a historic first. This triumph stands as their most significant series win, achieved without the presence of injured star Kane Williamson.

Latham, who stepped in as full-time captain following a challenging defeat in Sri Lanka, expressed pride and astonishment at the team's performance. He lauded Will Young, who excelled as a key player by scoring 244 runs at an impressive average, earning himself the man-of-the-series accolade.

Reflecting on the series, Latham emphasized the collective team effort, underscoring the unity and spirit that drove them to success. The team now looks forward to hosting England in an upcoming three-match series, aiming to maintain their victorious momentum on home soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

