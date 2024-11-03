Mohammad Rizwan Leads Pakistan's ODI Reboot Ahead of Champions Trophy
Mohammad Rizwan, replacing Babar Azam, captains Pakistan's ODI team against Australia. The series kick-starts preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2023. Pakistan's defending their 2017 title with matches against Australia and others. Squad updates include debuts for Muhammad Irfan Khan and Saim Ayub. Australia presents a fresh lineup.
In a strategic move ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, Mohammad Rizwan steps into the role of Pakistan's ODI captain, replacing Babar Azam. This leadership change marks the start of an important series against Australia, commencing Monday, serving as an essential preparation for next year's tournament.
Rizwan emphasized the relevance of the upcoming matches with Australia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and a local tri-nation tournament for crafting the right team composition. As defending champions, Pakistan seeks to fine-tune their squad to uphold their title, initially clinched in 2017 against arch-rivals India.
New players Muhammad Irfan Khan and Saim Ayub will debut alongside experienced names in Pakistan's squad. Meanwhile, Australia introduces a fresh opening pair in Matt Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk, setting the stage for an exciting series.
