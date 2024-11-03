Left Menu

Momentous Strides by Talwar and Thomas in DP World Tour Path

Saptak Talwar and Rayhan Thomas edge closer to securing a spot in the final stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School. As the competition progresses, both golfers have demonstrated exceptional prowess, ensuring they remain contingent for full DP World Tour cards available for the 2025 season.

In a remarkable development, golfers Saptak Talwar and Rayhan Thomas have strategically positioned themselves within the reach of the final stage of the prestigious DP World Tour Qualifying School. Following intense rounds at the second stage of the Q-School championship, the duo has maintained their competitive stance.

The second stage hosted intense competition across four venues, offering 22 spots at three venues and 23 at a fourth, crucial for advancing to the final stage where DP World Tour cards for 2025 await. Each golfer has showcased their resilience and skills throughout this phase.

Talwar, having balanced experiences in the Mackenzie, Indian, and Asian Tours, delivered striking performances, particularly with a stunning 8-under 64 at Isla Canela Links Huevla, Spain, securing a shared sixth position. Meanwhile, Thomas' strategic birdies ensured his contention for a place at Fontanals Golf Club. However, Karan Pratap Singh faces significant challenges to advance from Desert Springs Resort.

