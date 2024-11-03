Pakistan and Australia Gear Up for High-Stakes ODI Series

Pakistan, under new captain Mohammad Rizwan, is gearing up to begin their ODI series against Australia. With the ICC Champions Trophy on the horizon, Rizwan is focused on finding the right team combination through these critical matches.

The series includes upcoming matches against Zimbabwe and South Africa, alongside a home tri-nation tournament, helping Pakistan fine-tune their lineup as they prepare to defend their title from their 2017 triumph against India. Notably, debutants Muhammad Irfan Khan and Saim Ayub will be part of the playing XI for the opening ODI.

On the other hand, Australia, the reigning Men's Cricket World Cup champions, has also announced their lineup, featuring a new opening pair of Matt Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk. Australian captain Pat Cummins is encouraging aggressive gameplay, allowing players to embody their T20 style.

(With inputs from agencies.)