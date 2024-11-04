Max Verstappen's Thrilling Victory: From 17th to First in Brazil F1 Chaos

In a riveting Brazilian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen delivered a stunning performance, driving from 17th on the grid to claim victory. This triumph has brought him within arm's reach of his fourth Formula One title.

The chaotic and rain-affected race saw Lando Norris's championship aspirations take a hit as he finished sixth. Verstappen now leads by 62 points, with three rounds remaining.

Amidst the turmoil, Alpine shone brightly as Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly took the second and third spots, propelling their team to sixth in the standings. The race was marked by multiple investigations and safety car periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)