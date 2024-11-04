Left Menu

Max Verstappen's Thrilling Victory: From 17th to First in Brazil F1 Chaos

Max Verstappen staged a remarkable drive from 17th on the grid to win the Brazilian Grand Prix, closing in on his fourth Formula One title. Verstappen's victory dashed Lando Norris's title hopes, with Alpine's stunning performance lifting them up the standings.

In a riveting Brazilian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen delivered a stunning performance, driving from 17th on the grid to claim victory. This triumph has brought him within arm's reach of his fourth Formula One title.

The chaotic and rain-affected race saw Lando Norris's championship aspirations take a hit as he finished sixth. Verstappen now leads by 62 points, with three rounds remaining.

Amidst the turmoil, Alpine shone brightly as Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly took the second and third spots, propelling their team to sixth in the standings. The race was marked by multiple investigations and safety car periods.

