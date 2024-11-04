Left Menu

Chelsea Dazzles in 5-0 Victory: A WSL Showdown

Chelsea showcased their prowess with a commanding 5-0 victory over Everton in the Women's Super League. Despite their impressive performance, Manchester City remains at the top following their win over Crystal Palace. Aggie Beever-Jones, with a point to prove, opened scoring, eventually leading to Everton's slip to the bottom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 04-11-2024 02:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 02:51 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a display of sheer footballing prowess, Chelsea thrashed Everton 5-0 at Goodison Park in the Women's Super League. However, Manchester City held onto the top spot courtesy of a 3-0 triumph at Crystal Palace earlier on Sunday.

Highlighted by Aggie Beever-Jones, fresh off England's international play, Chelsea's victory came with a standout header in the 14th minute. Erin Cuthbert and Guro Reiten extended the lead before halftime, showcasing Chelsea's offensive talent.

Everton's defensive woes continued, culminating in goals by substitute Wieke Kaptein and fullback Ashley Lawrence in the match's closing moments. Consequently, Everton dropped to the bottom of the standings, trailing West Ham United and Aston Villa by goal difference.

