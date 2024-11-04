Liverpool's Konate: Injury Not as Bad as Feared
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate assured fans that his arm injury against Brighton is not serious. The French defender expects to be fit for Liverpool's upcoming matches against Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa, especially with key players like Alisson and Jota still out due to other injuries.
Liverpool centre back Ibrahima Konate has delivered reassuring news for fans: his arm injury, sustained against Brighton & Hove Albion, is not as serious as initially suspected.
The French international was substituted at halftime in the match at Anfield, replaced by Joe Gomez. However, Konate confirmed via Instagram that a recent scan ruled out any fracture, and he anticipates being available for Liverpool's next fixture.
The Reds are preparing for their Champions League clash against Bayer Leverkusen followed by a league game against Aston Villa, with several first-choice players currently sidelined due to injuries.
