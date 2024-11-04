Wriddhiman Saha Bids Farewell to Cricket: A Storied Career's Final Season
Veteran cricketer Wriddhiman Saha has announced his retirement from cricket. At 40, he will finish his career after the current Ranji Trophy season. Saha, who played for Bengal, has been part of India's Test and ODI squads since 2010. He looks to make this season memorable.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 10:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Wriddhiman Saha, the seasoned Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, has officially declared his retirement, with the ongoing Ranji Trophy serving as his swan song.
Saha, aged 40, has had an illustrious cricketing career, featuring in 40 Test matches and nine One Day Internationals since his debut in 2010.
In a heartfelt social media post, the former Bengal player expressed pride in representing his state one last time and urged fans to make this season memorable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement