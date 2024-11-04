Wriddhiman Saha Bids Farewell to Cricket: A Storied Career's Final Season

Wriddhiman Saha, the seasoned Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, has officially declared his retirement, with the ongoing Ranji Trophy serving as his swan song.

Saha, aged 40, has had an illustrious cricketing career, featuring in 40 Test matches and nine One Day Internationals since his debut in 2010.

In a heartfelt social media post, the former Bengal player expressed pride in representing his state one last time and urged fans to make this season memorable.

(With inputs from agencies.)