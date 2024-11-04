IPL 2025 Mega Auction Set for Riyadh: Teams Unveil Surprising Retentions

The cricket world is abuzz with news of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 2025 mega auction slated to take place in Riyadh towards the end of the month, according to reliable sources. All ten franchises have now declared their retained player lists, which have sparked both surprise and anticipated decisions.

With the retention lists set, franchise focus now shifts to the upcoming auction, expected on November 24-25. Notably, major players such as Jos Buttler and KL Rahul are heading back to the auction, reflecting strategic moves from teams who retained a total of 46 players, predominantly Indian talent.

Significant decisions include the release of IPL-winning leaders like Shreyas Iyer, offering new captaincy prospects. In a major shift, no England players were retained, leading to a re-evaluation of team strategies heavily reliant on domestic talent. Noteworthy changes include Mumbai Indians' Indian-focused retention strategy, securing Hardik Pandya and others, while Royal Challengers Bangalore retained only a select trio led by Virat Kohli.

(With inputs from agencies.)