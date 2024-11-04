The Balancing Act: Workload Management in Indian Cricket

The dynamics of Indian cricket continue to evolve, with a growing focus now on managing players' workloads effectively. This has sparked a debate over the necessity for top players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to participate in domestic tournaments such as the Ranji Trophy or Duleep Trophy.

In earlier years, stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar seamlessly balanced international duties with frequent domestic appearances. However, the volume of cricket being played today, including IPL and T20 Internationals, presents new challenges, leading to calls from former selectors for a structured rotation policy.

Amid the discussions, there's a push for strategic scheduling to ensure that players partake in domestic games, fostering a symbiotic relationship between international commitments and nurturing homegrown cricket talent.

