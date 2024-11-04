India Welcomes Iconic Rivals for Landmark Women's Cricket Series
India is set to host a prestigious home series against formidable cricket rivals Australia and England, as announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the 2025-29 Future Tours Programme. This cycle emphasizes Test matches and bilateral rubbers, indicating a solid commitment to women's cricket.
Alongside these storied competitors, India will square off against Bangladesh and the newly introduced Zimbabwe. The Women in Blue will journey abroad to compete in New Zealand, the West Indies, Ireland, and South Africa. A tri-series in England will prelude the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, with New Zealand joining as defending champions.
The future tours see a significant increase in Test matches and include iconic matchups like Australia playing against England, India, and South Africa. A total of 400 matches will ensure fierce competition through 2029, with Zimbabwe debuting in global tournaments heralding broader representation.
