Australia's Bowling Tactic: Awakening India's Sleeping Giant?

Australian quick bowler Josh Hazlewood is cautiously optimistic about the upcoming five-test series against India, reflecting on New Zealand's recent stunning 3-0 series sweep of India. Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Hazlewood considers it a potential trigger for an Indian resurgence.

New Zealand's victory in Mumbai was historic, being the first team to sweep India at home. Hazlewood appreciates the New Zealand team's achievement but remains wary about its potential impact on India's preparations for the Australian tour, suspecting it might 'awaken a sleeping giant'.

Fellow Australian bowler Scott Boland anticipates India adopting a different strategy in Australia, owing to vastly different conditions. Boland aims to secure his place in the test team during an upcoming match as part of Australia's preparations.

