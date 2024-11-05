Sandesh Jhingan's Triumphant Return: India Gears Up for Malaysia Friendly

Indian football defender Sandesh Jhingan is poised to make a strong return after a knee injury kept him sidelined since January. Named in a 26-member probables list, Jhingan is set to face Malaysia in a friendly match scheduled for November 18 in Hyderabad.

Jhingan, who missed crucial tournament games like the Asian Cup and the rest of the ISL season, will bolster India's defense upon his fully anticipated return. The FC Goa player's comeback is expected to fortify the team's lineup, providing much-needed robustness.

Under the guidance of head coach Manolo Márquez, who has yet to secure his first win since taking the mantle in July, the team also welcomes emerging talent Irfan Yadwad from Chennaiyin FC. Other notable inclusions are Farukh Choudhary and players from prominent clubs like Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC.

(With inputs from agencies.)