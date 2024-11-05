Chris Froome: Dreaming of Tour de France Glory Once More

Chris Froome, an iconic figure in the cycling world with four Tour de France victories, is aiming to participate in the prestigious race one last time before retirement. The British athlete, who turns 40 next year, has a year left with the Israel-Premier Tech team.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper Marca, Froome expressed, "It's not crazy to think that I can return to the Tour." Despite severe injuries from a 2019 crash, he remains hopeful, aiming to compete in another major event. The current cycling scene, dominated by athletes like Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, presents tough competition.

Froome regards Pogacar as a phenomenon, emphasizing the excitement in today's cycling. He acknowledges the evolving nature of the sport, with rising speeds and greater risks, highlighted by recent tragic accidents. The upcoming World Championships in Rwanda mark a significant moment for African cycling, though Froome doubts his participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)