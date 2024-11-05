Vissel Kobe Ascends: Dominance in Asian Champions League

In a pivotal match on Tuesday, Japan's Vissel Kobe emerged victorious, seizing the top position in the eastern zone of the Asian Champions League Elite by defeating South Korea's Gwangju FC 2-0. The J-League champions effectively ended Gwangju's perfect league phase start.

Instrumental in Kobe's triumph were Taisei Miyashiro and Daiju Sasaki, whose goals dismantled Gwangju's three-game winning streak, elevating Vissel Kobe to the forefront of the standings. Concurrently, Kawasaki Frontale clinched a 3-1 win over Shanghai Port, as Central Coast Mariners secured a last-minute draw with Shanghai Shenhua.

In another fixture, Johor Darul Ta'zim dominated with a 3-0 win over Ulsan HD, leaving the South Korean champions scoreless at the standings' base. The competition proceeds with the top eight advancing to knockout stages in Saudi Arabia, March through May. Upcoming matches include Yokohama F Marinos vs. Buriram United, and Pohang Steelers hosting Shandong Taishan.

(With inputs from agencies.)