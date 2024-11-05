Left Menu

Vissel Kobe Ascends: Dominance in Asian Champions League

Vissel Kobe rose to the top of the eastern zone standings in the Asian Champions League, defeating Gwangju FC 2-0, halting their winning streak. Key performances from Taisei Miyashiro and Daiju Sasaki secured the win. The top eight from each zone advance to knockout rounds in Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:59 IST
In a pivotal match on Tuesday, Japan's Vissel Kobe emerged victorious, seizing the top position in the eastern zone of the Asian Champions League Elite by defeating South Korea's Gwangju FC 2-0. The J-League champions effectively ended Gwangju's perfect league phase start.

Instrumental in Kobe's triumph were Taisei Miyashiro and Daiju Sasaki, whose goals dismantled Gwangju's three-game winning streak, elevating Vissel Kobe to the forefront of the standings. Concurrently, Kawasaki Frontale clinched a 3-1 win over Shanghai Port, as Central Coast Mariners secured a last-minute draw with Shanghai Shenhua.

In another fixture, Johor Darul Ta'zim dominated with a 3-0 win over Ulsan HD, leaving the South Korean champions scoreless at the standings' base. The competition proceeds with the top eight advancing to knockout stages in Saudi Arabia, March through May. Upcoming matches include Yokohama F Marinos vs. Buriram United, and Pohang Steelers hosting Shandong Taishan.

