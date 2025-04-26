Clash of Titans: Al-Sadd vs Kawasaki Frontale in Asian Champions League Quarter-Finals

Al-Sadd coach Felix Sanchez has refuted claims that familiar conditions in Jeddah will favor his team when they meet Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in the Asian Champions League quarter-finals this Sunday.

Sanchez emphasized that, despite proximity to Doha, the focus remains on the game itself. He is eager to secure a continental victory reminiscent of his 2019 Asian Cup success with Qatar. Meanwhile, Kawasaki, led by Coach Shigetoshi Hasebe, aims to advance beyond the quarter-final stage.

Both teams face scorching daytime temperatures of 37 degrees Celsius at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City. The importance of adapting to this, along with the time difference, is acknowledged by both teams as they strive to win the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)