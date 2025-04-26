Left Menu

Clash of Titans: Al-Sadd vs Kawasaki Frontale in Asian Champions League Quarter-Finals

Al-Sadd coach Felix Sanchez downplayed any home advantage ahead of the Asian Champions League quarter-final against Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in Jeddah. He emphasized focus on the game as both teams aim for the title, with Kawasaki seeking to make semi-finals history after overcoming Shanghai Shenhua.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:18 IST
Clash of Titans: Al-Sadd vs Kawasaki Frontale in Asian Champions League Quarter-Finals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Al-Sadd coach Felix Sanchez has refuted claims that familiar conditions in Jeddah will favor his team when they meet Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in the Asian Champions League quarter-finals this Sunday.

Sanchez emphasized that, despite proximity to Doha, the focus remains on the game itself. He is eager to secure a continental victory reminiscent of his 2019 Asian Cup success with Qatar. Meanwhile, Kawasaki, led by Coach Shigetoshi Hasebe, aims to advance beyond the quarter-final stage.

Both teams face scorching daytime temperatures of 37 degrees Celsius at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City. The importance of adapting to this, along with the time difference, is acknowledged by both teams as they strive to win the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025