Dimitri Petratos: The Unsung Hero of Mohun Bagan SG

Dimitri Petratos, a standout performer for Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League, has been pivotal with 23 goals and 15 assists in 52 matches. Celebrated for his bond with fans, Petratos discusses his contract extension and camaraderie with teammates including Anirudh Thapa and Manvir Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:44 IST
Dimitri Petratos (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Dimitri Petratos has emerged as a cornerstone for Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League. The Australian forward's impressive tally of 23 goals and 15 assists in 52 appearances has solidified his status as a key player for the Mariners.

Petratos recently reflected on his connection with the fans in an interview on 'In the Stands' with Suyash Upadhyaya. 'It's a great emotion, especially in front of a full house. The fans give us an extra drive to entertain them,' he commented. His performance has shone in crucial matches, including the ISL final and Kolkata derby.

The 31-year-old also revealed details about his contract extension with the club, committing until 2026. 'Extending my contract was a no-brainer. I have enjoyed my time here,' he stated. Praising his Indian teammates, Petratos called Anirudh Thapa a 'little animal' on the field and hailed Manvir Singh as the 'Cristiano Ronaldo of India.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

