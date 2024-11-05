Dimitri Petratos: The Unsung Hero of Mohun Bagan SG

Dimitri Petratos has emerged as a cornerstone for Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League. The Australian forward's impressive tally of 23 goals and 15 assists in 52 appearances has solidified his status as a key player for the Mariners.

Petratos recently reflected on his connection with the fans in an interview on 'In the Stands' with Suyash Upadhyaya. 'It's a great emotion, especially in front of a full house. The fans give us an extra drive to entertain them,' he commented. His performance has shone in crucial matches, including the ISL final and Kolkata derby.

The 31-year-old also revealed details about his contract extension with the club, committing until 2026. 'Extending my contract was a no-brainer. I have enjoyed my time here,' he stated. Praising his Indian teammates, Petratos called Anirudh Thapa a 'little animal' on the field and hailed Manvir Singh as the 'Cristiano Ronaldo of India.'

