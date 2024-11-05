FIFA's Transfer Tug-of-War: Navigating Club World Cup Challenges

FIFA is set to play a decisive role in resolving disputes as Club World Cup teams vie for the same players during the 2024 tournament in the United States, according to rules published Tuesday.

Amidst challenges such as contract expirations, exemplified by Kylian Mbappé's summer move to Real Madrid, FIFA is introducing measures to ensure smooth player transfers. The tournament, running from June 15 to July 13, features potential free agents among top clubs. Teams must have their provisional lists approved by FIFA to compete.

In preparation, FIFA will open a special transfer window in early June, allowing players to shift clubs mid-season. However, rules prohibit players from switching teams mid-tournament. Despite these plans, concerns linger over broadcast deals and Zurich critiques from players' unions about the tournament's addition to the crowded soccer calendar.

