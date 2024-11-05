Left Menu

FIFA's Transfer Tug-of-War: Navigating Club World Cup Challenges

FIFA will resolve disputes over players wanted by different Club World Cup teams for the 2024 tournament in the U.S. FIFA's provisional squad list rules aim to streamline player transfers amid challenges like contract expirations. Teams face fines for withdrawing, as the tournament's broadcast deal remains elusive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:37 IST
FIFA is set to play a decisive role in resolving disputes as Club World Cup teams vie for the same players during the 2024 tournament in the United States, according to rules published Tuesday.

Amidst challenges such as contract expirations, exemplified by Kylian Mbappé's summer move to Real Madrid, FIFA is introducing measures to ensure smooth player transfers. The tournament, running from June 15 to July 13, features potential free agents among top clubs. Teams must have their provisional lists approved by FIFA to compete.

In preparation, FIFA will open a special transfer window in early June, allowing players to shift clubs mid-season. However, rules prohibit players from switching teams mid-tournament. Despite these plans, concerns linger over broadcast deals and Zurich critiques from players' unions about the tournament's addition to the crowded soccer calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

