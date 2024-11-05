Epic Chess Showdown: Arjun Erigaisi Triumphs at Chennai Grand Masters

In a riveting start to the Chennai Chess Grand Masters 2024, Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi defeated fellow countryman Vidit Gujrathi after a marathon five-hour match. This clash of titans saw Erigaisi, who recently surpassed the 2800 ELO mark, exhibit his strategic finesse against Gujrathi.

Gupta initiated the game with a spirited King's Pawn Opening, but found himself matched by Erigaisi's adept handling of the French Variation of the Sicilian Defense. Both players, part of India's historic gold win at the Chess Olympiad, delivered a memorable performance in their intense battle.

The tournament, organized by MGD1 and ChessBase India, also showcased noteworthy matches in the new Challengers segment. Emerging Indian talents, such as the 18-year-old Raunak Sadhwani, demonstrated their skill and strategic acumen, signaling a bright future for chess in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)