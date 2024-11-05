Borthwick Maintains Consistency for England's Clash with Australia
England's coach Steve Borthwick announces a nearly unchanged team to face Australia, with Henry Slade at inside centre and a 5-3 forwards/backs split on the bench. England's lineup includes changes in the replacements, featuring Ollie Sleightholme and Luke Cowan-Dickie.
England coach Steve Borthwick has largely retained his squad for Saturday's match against Australia, opting for stability with minimal adjustments. Notably, Henry Slade moves to inside centre, exchanging positions with Ollie Lawrence after last weekend's tight defeat to New Zealand.
The replacements bench sees two changes as Borthwick opts for a 5-3 forwards/backs split, introducing Ollie Sleightholme and Luke Cowan-Dickie. These strategic shifts aim to bolster England's chances following a series of positive results against Australia.
With a formidable track record of 10 wins in their last 11 encounters with the Wallabies, England seeks to replicate their 2021 Twickenham dominance, marked by a 32-15 victory. Kick-off for this eagerly anticipated showdown is scheduled for 15.10 GMT.
(With inputs from agencies.)