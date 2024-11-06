Left Menu

Dybala Excluded, Martínez Returns: Argentina's Surprising Squad Changes

Argentina's latest World Cup qualifying squad announcements see the exclusion of Roma striker Paulo Dybala and the return of goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. The inclusion of Valencia's Enzo Barrenechea was another major change by Coach Lionel Scaloni. Argentina currently leads their qualifying group with 22 points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:03 IST
Dybala Excluded, Martínez Returns: Argentina's Surprising Squad Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's national soccer team has unveiled its new squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, creating a buzz by leaving out Roma striker Paulo Dybala and reinstating goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. Coach Lionel Scaloni made the announcement on Tuesday, highlighting notable changes in the roster.

Martínez, who had faced a suspension from FIFA due to 'offensive behavior' in prior matches, reclaims his position just in time for the forthcoming games against Paraguay and Peru. The shock inclusion of Valencia midfielder Enzo Barrenechea further grabbed attention as unexpected changes were revealed.

Argentina maintains a dominant lead in the South American World Cup qualifying rounds, amassing 22 points over 10 matches. With the pressure mounting, the top six teams are poised to secure direct entry to the 2026 tournament, intensifying the competition over the coming fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024