Dybala Excluded, Martínez Returns: Argentina's Surprising Squad Changes
Argentina's latest World Cup qualifying squad announcements see the exclusion of Roma striker Paulo Dybala and the return of goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. The inclusion of Valencia's Enzo Barrenechea was another major change by Coach Lionel Scaloni. Argentina currently leads their qualifying group with 22 points.
Argentina's national soccer team has unveiled its new squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, creating a buzz by leaving out Roma striker Paulo Dybala and reinstating goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. Coach Lionel Scaloni made the announcement on Tuesday, highlighting notable changes in the roster.
Martínez, who had faced a suspension from FIFA due to 'offensive behavior' in prior matches, reclaims his position just in time for the forthcoming games against Paraguay and Peru. The shock inclusion of Valencia midfielder Enzo Barrenechea further grabbed attention as unexpected changes were revealed.
Argentina maintains a dominant lead in the South American World Cup qualifying rounds, amassing 22 points over 10 matches. With the pressure mounting, the top six teams are poised to secure direct entry to the 2026 tournament, intensifying the competition over the coming fixtures.
