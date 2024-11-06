Dybala Excluded, Martínez Returns: Argentina's Surprising Squad Changes

Argentina's national soccer team has unveiled its new squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, creating a buzz by leaving out Roma striker Paulo Dybala and reinstating goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. Coach Lionel Scaloni made the announcement on Tuesday, highlighting notable changes in the roster.

Martínez, who had faced a suspension from FIFA due to 'offensive behavior' in prior matches, reclaims his position just in time for the forthcoming games against Paraguay and Peru. The shock inclusion of Valencia midfielder Enzo Barrenechea further grabbed attention as unexpected changes were revealed.

Argentina maintains a dominant lead in the South American World Cup qualifying rounds, amassing 22 points over 10 matches. With the pressure mounting, the top six teams are poised to secure direct entry to the 2026 tournament, intensifying the competition over the coming fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)