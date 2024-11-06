Nathan McSweeney Poised for Test Debut Amidst Australia's Opener Hunt

Nathan McSweeney, an uncapped talent, is poised to make his Test debut for Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The promising right-hander could partner with Usman Khawaja at the opening position, filling the gap left by David Warner's retirement earlier this year.

McSweeney's advancement to the top order for Australia's A-team, following commendable performances in Mackay with scores of 39 and an unbeaten 88 against India A, signals his readiness to take on the opener's role. His potential selection aligns with Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting's endorsement, who stated McSweeney's abilities stood out during recent observations.

As the Australian selectors deliberate, McSweeney will open with Marcus Harris against India A, with fellow contenders Cameron Bancroft and Sam Konstas slated to follow in the batting lineup. Australia's selection chair George Bailey emphasized the importance of the Melbourne match in shaping the team's lineup for the series against India.

Simultaneously, India is using the match to provide KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel opportunities to showcase their skills ahead of the upcoming Test series, beginning November 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)