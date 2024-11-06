IPL Auction 2023: Cricket's Mega Stars Up for Grabs

The stage is set for the IPL mega auction, scheduled for November 24-25 in Jeddah. Among the notable absences is England's Ben Stokes, prioritizing workload and fitness. In contrast, veteran pacer James Anderson has entered the auction list for the first time at a base price of Rs 1.25 crore.

The list includes marquee Indian players such as Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and R Ashwin, each listed at a base price of Rs 2 crore. Players like Mohammed Shami have also registered despite prior injury concerns, adding intrigue to the proceedings.

Franchise teams can retain up to six players before filling 204 available slots, with a purse of Rs 120 crore. Punjab Kings lead the purse pack with Rs 110.5 crore, ahead of intense bidding competition expected at the auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)