IPL Auction 2023: Cricket's Mega Stars Up for Grabs
The IPL mega auction is set to take place on November 24-25 in Jeddah. Notable absentees include England's Ben Stokes, while cricket veteran James Anderson has registered for the first time. Indian players like Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul feature prominently at high base prices.
The stage is set for the IPL mega auction, scheduled for November 24-25 in Jeddah. Among the notable absences is England's Ben Stokes, prioritizing workload and fitness. In contrast, veteran pacer James Anderson has entered the auction list for the first time at a base price of Rs 1.25 crore.
The list includes marquee Indian players such as Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and R Ashwin, each listed at a base price of Rs 2 crore. Players like Mohammed Shami have also registered despite prior injury concerns, adding intrigue to the proceedings.
Franchise teams can retain up to six players before filling 204 available slots, with a purse of Rs 120 crore. Punjab Kings lead the purse pack with Rs 110.5 crore, ahead of intense bidding competition expected at the auction.
