Goran Ivanisevic's Unexpected WTA Coaching Turn with Elena Rybakina

Goran Ivanisevic, famously known for guiding Novak Djokovic to nine Grand Slam victories, is embarking on a new coaching journey in women's tennis with 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. This unexpected turn comes after parting ways with Djokovic, marking a notable shift in Ivanisevic's illustrious career.

Ivanisevic has previously only coached male players, including Marin Cilic, Tomas Berdych, and Milos Raonic. Reflecting on the transition, the 53-year-old explained, "I needed a U-turn after Novak." He expressed excitement about the new challenge of working in women's tennis, a path he had not previously considered.

Rybakina, who excelled with wins early in 2024 but faced health-related setbacks, is currently competing at the WTA Finals in Riyadh. Despite early losses, Ivanisevic's collaboration aims to navigate the ups and downs of the competitive WTA circuit.

