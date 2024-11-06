Liam Gillion: Uncapped Star Joins New Zealand Squad for World Cup Qualifiers

In a significant career milestone, uncapped winger Liam Gillion has earned a place in New Zealand's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Vanuatu and Samoa. The commendable recognition comes after Gillion's impressive start with Auckland FC in the A-League.

Despite being new to the international scene, 22-year-old Gillion has already made his mark by featuring in New Zealand's under-23 squad for the Paris Olympics. Coach Darren Bazeley praised Gillion's performance, describing the selection call as one of the more pleasant ones to make.

The All Whites, fresh from a 3-0 victory over Tahiti, aim to secure their position for the World Cup finals, with the Oceania region finally guaranteed a spot in the 48-team tournament in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)