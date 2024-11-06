Left Menu

Sports Highlights of the Week: Key Moves and Controversies

This sports briefing includes reports of a contract extension for Padres' manager Mike Shildt, an injury incident with Blues player Dylan Holloway, AFLW's historic prime-time Grand Final, major penalties in NASCAR, and rumors surrounding the PGA Tour-LIV merger. Plus, updates on NHL, tennis coaching shifts, NFL trades, successful surgery for MLB's Ohtani, and NBA's Embiid suspension.

06-11-2024
In sports news this week, San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt nears a two-year contract extension following his first year in charge. The 56-year-old is set to remain with the team until 2027, according to multiple reports.

St. Louis Blues' forward Dylan Holloway sustained a hit from a puck to the neck during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Fortunately, Holloway, who was stretchered off the ice, is reported to be in stable condition without severe injuries.

The Australian Football League Women's (AFLW) Grand Final, a first for the women's division, will now air during prime-time hours, marking a significant milestone for the sport. Meanwhile, NASCAR imposed substantial fines on drivers for conduct violations at the Martinsville Speedway.

