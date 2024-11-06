Sports Highlights of the Week: Key Moves and Controversies

In sports news this week, San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt nears a two-year contract extension following his first year in charge. The 56-year-old is set to remain with the team until 2027, according to multiple reports.

St. Louis Blues' forward Dylan Holloway sustained a hit from a puck to the neck during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Fortunately, Holloway, who was stretchered off the ice, is reported to be in stable condition without severe injuries.

The Australian Football League Women's (AFLW) Grand Final, a first for the women's division, will now air during prime-time hours, marking a significant milestone for the sport. Meanwhile, NASCAR imposed substantial fines on drivers for conduct violations at the Martinsville Speedway.

