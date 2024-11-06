David Warner Leads Sydney Thunder in BBL Return

Australian cricket star David Warner has been appointed as the captain of Sydney Thunder, marking his return to a leadership position in Australian cricket. After being involved in a ball-tampering scandal in 2018, Warner's lifetime leadership ban was lifted by Cricket Australia, enabling him to take on the captaincy role once again.

Warner, who retired from international cricket, has expressed excitement over his new role, stating that captaining the team again means a great deal to him. He aims to guide Sydney Thunder with his experience and dynamic presence, hoping to motivate the younger talent within the squad.

The move comes as Warner continues to make his mark in franchise cricket globally, having captained teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in the IPL. He also endorsed Nathan McSweeney to open for Australia in the Test series against India, recognizing his potential as a complete player.

