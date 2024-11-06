Rishabh Pant Shines Amidst Rankings Shake-Up Post New Zealand Series

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has made significant strides in the latest Test player rankings, rising to sixth position following a series against New Zealand. In a closely contested final in Mumbai, New Zealand secured a 25-run win to complete a 3-0 series whitewash against India. Pant and New Zealand's Mitchell emerged as prominent figures in the evolving Test batters' top 10 list.

Pant's leap of five places to sixth comes after he scored two half-centuries in the series, underlining his form after recovering from a major car accident. He is now just one position shy of his career-best fifth place, achieved in July 2022. Meanwhile, New Zealand batsman Dary Mitchell climbed eight spots to seventh, thanks to his first-innings score of 82. Mitchell joins fellow New Zealander Kane Williamson, who ranks second, as the only players from his country in the top 10 Test batters.

England's Joe Root retains a strong lead at the top, with nearest contenders including Williamson, Harry Brook, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Steve Smith. India's Shubman Gill also progressed, moving up four places to 16th after a score of 90 in the first innings in Mumbai. Will Young, the Player of the Series, rocketed 29 spots to reach 44th overall.

On the bowlers' side, veteran spinner Ravindra Jadeja made notable progress, climbing two places to sixth in the rankings for Test bowlers after claiming 10 wickets against New Zealand. Similarly, Washington Sundar advanced seven places to 46th. New Zealand spinners Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi also saw improvements. South African spinner Keshav Maharaj rose to 19th after his performance against Bangladesh.

Movements were not limited to Test rankings. West Indies captain Shai Hope moved up five places to 12th in the ODI batting rankings after his century against England. Liam Livingstone's century in the same series saw him climb 32 places. In Australia's series against Pakistan, bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Mitchell Starc made notable gains in the ODI bowlers' list.

(With inputs from agencies.)