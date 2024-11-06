Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Shines Amidst Rankings Shake-Up Post New Zealand Series

Rishabh Pant's impressive performance in the Test series against New Zealand has elevated him in the Test player rankings. He now stands sixth overall. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Mitchell also climbed to seventh. Key movements included advances for India's Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja, with reshuffles in both Test and ODI rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:40 IST
Rishabh Pant Shines Amidst Rankings Shake-Up Post New Zealand Series
Rishabh Pant (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has made significant strides in the latest Test player rankings, rising to sixth position following a series against New Zealand. In a closely contested final in Mumbai, New Zealand secured a 25-run win to complete a 3-0 series whitewash against India. Pant and New Zealand's Mitchell emerged as prominent figures in the evolving Test batters' top 10 list.

Pant's leap of five places to sixth comes after he scored two half-centuries in the series, underlining his form after recovering from a major car accident. He is now just one position shy of his career-best fifth place, achieved in July 2022. Meanwhile, New Zealand batsman Dary Mitchell climbed eight spots to seventh, thanks to his first-innings score of 82. Mitchell joins fellow New Zealander Kane Williamson, who ranks second, as the only players from his country in the top 10 Test batters.

England's Joe Root retains a strong lead at the top, with nearest contenders including Williamson, Harry Brook, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Steve Smith. India's Shubman Gill also progressed, moving up four places to 16th after a score of 90 in the first innings in Mumbai. Will Young, the Player of the Series, rocketed 29 spots to reach 44th overall.

On the bowlers' side, veteran spinner Ravindra Jadeja made notable progress, climbing two places to sixth in the rankings for Test bowlers after claiming 10 wickets against New Zealand. Similarly, Washington Sundar advanced seven places to 46th. New Zealand spinners Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi also saw improvements. South African spinner Keshav Maharaj rose to 19th after his performance against Bangladesh.

Movements were not limited to Test rankings. West Indies captain Shai Hope moved up five places to 12th in the ODI batting rankings after his century against England. Liam Livingstone's century in the same series saw him climb 32 places. In Australia's series against Pakistan, bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Mitchell Starc made notable gains in the ODI bowlers' list.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024