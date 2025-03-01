Left Menu

Daryl Mitchell Returns: New Zealand Gears Up For India Clash

Daryl Mitchell, New Zealand's top-order batsman, will play against India in the final Champions Trophy group match after recovering from illness. Both teams are unbeaten, ensuring a semi-final spot. Rachin Ravindra impressed with a century against Bangladesh, creating a selection dilemma for the upcoming match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 07:58 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 07:58 IST
Daryl Mitchell Returns: New Zealand Gears Up For India Clash
Daryl Mitchell

New Zealand's top-order batsman Daryl Mitchell has confirmed his availability for the high-stakes group match against India after recovering from an illness. Having missed the game against Bangladesh, Mitchell is eager to return for what promises to be a thrilling encounter in Dubai.

Both New Zealand and India have secured their places in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy, remaining undefeated in the tournament so far. Sunday's clash will determine which team tops Group A and shapes their path in the knockout stages.

Rachin Ravindra stepped up with a stellar 112 in Mitchell's absence, presenting coach Gary Stead with a selection headache. While Mitchell is ready to take to the field, Stead may consider player niggles when finalizing the lineup against India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025