Daryl Mitchell Returns: New Zealand Gears Up For India Clash
Daryl Mitchell, New Zealand's top-order batsman, will play against India in the final Champions Trophy group match after recovering from illness. Both teams are unbeaten, ensuring a semi-final spot. Rachin Ravindra impressed with a century against Bangladesh, creating a selection dilemma for the upcoming match.
New Zealand's top-order batsman Daryl Mitchell has confirmed his availability for the high-stakes group match against India after recovering from an illness. Having missed the game against Bangladesh, Mitchell is eager to return for what promises to be a thrilling encounter in Dubai.
Both New Zealand and India have secured their places in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy, remaining undefeated in the tournament so far. Sunday's clash will determine which team tops Group A and shapes their path in the knockout stages.
Rachin Ravindra stepped up with a stellar 112 in Mitchell's absence, presenting coach Gary Stead with a selection headache. While Mitchell is ready to take to the field, Stead may consider player niggles when finalizing the lineup against India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
