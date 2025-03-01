Daryl Mitchell Returns: New Zealand Gears Up For India Clash

New Zealand's top-order batsman Daryl Mitchell has confirmed his availability for the high-stakes group match against India after recovering from an illness. Having missed the game against Bangladesh, Mitchell is eager to return for what promises to be a thrilling encounter in Dubai.

Both New Zealand and India have secured their places in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy, remaining undefeated in the tournament so far. Sunday's clash will determine which team tops Group A and shapes their path in the knockout stages.

Rachin Ravindra stepped up with a stellar 112 in Mitchell's absence, presenting coach Gary Stead with a selection headache. While Mitchell is ready to take to the field, Stead may consider player niggles when finalizing the lineup against India.

(With inputs from agencies.)