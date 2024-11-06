Left Menu

Gabriel Bortoleto Joins Sauber: A New Era in F1

Gabriel Bortoleto, a promising Brazilian talent, is set to debut in Formula 1 with Sauber, pairing with veteran Nico Hülkenberg. This move leaves current drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu without seats for 2025. The team will be rebranded as Audi's works team by 2026.

Updated: 06-11-2024 15:23 IST
In a strategic shift, Sauber has signed 20-year-old Gabriel Bortoleto from Brazil to its Formula 1 roster for the upcoming season. Bortoleto will partner with seasoned driver Nico Hülkenberg.

This decision leaves Sauber's current drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, without a seat for the 2025 season, following a largely uncompetitive season. Bortoleto, leading the Formula 2 standings with two rounds remaining, offers youthful vigor alongside Hülkenberg's experience.

Looking ahead, Sauber is set to undergo a major transformation, with German automaker Audi poised to take over and rebrand the team by 2026. Bortoleto described it as an honor to join Sauber and Audi, citing the ambitious project's potential in motorsport.

