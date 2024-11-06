Gabriel Bortoleto Joins Sauber: A New Era in F1

In a strategic shift, Sauber has signed 20-year-old Gabriel Bortoleto from Brazil to its Formula 1 roster for the upcoming season. Bortoleto will partner with seasoned driver Nico Hülkenberg.

This decision leaves Sauber's current drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, without a seat for the 2025 season, following a largely uncompetitive season. Bortoleto, leading the Formula 2 standings with two rounds remaining, offers youthful vigor alongside Hülkenberg's experience.

Looking ahead, Sauber is set to undergo a major transformation, with German automaker Audi poised to take over and rebrand the team by 2026. Bortoleto described it as an honor to join Sauber and Audi, citing the ambitious project's potential in motorsport.

(With inputs from agencies.)